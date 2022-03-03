ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Public Library is scheduled to host a crime prevention and personal safety seminar titled “Refuse To Be A Victim” on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Library’s meeting room.

Topics to be discussed will include mental preparedness, home and cyber security, auto/travel security, personal protection options and more.

The seminar will be hosted by Maryellen Robeson, who is a nationally certified instructor for “Refuse To Be A Victim.” She also holds certificates as a firearms instructor and range safety officer.

For information about the seminar, call 910-862-6990.