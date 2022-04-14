RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation making this week, Public Safety Telecommunicator Week in North Carolina.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office employees eleven full time and three part time telecommunicators with 24-hour coverage, seven days per week, with 2 to 3 dispatchers working at a time. The 911 Center covers law enforcement, fire and rescue dispatching.

“Between the thin Red line and the thin Blue line lays the thinnest Gold line. The Gold line represents those who are rarely seen but mostly heard. They are the calm voice in the dark of the night, the voice that settles the upset and simmers the dismayed. The Golden glue that holds it all together….dispatchers,” Sheriff McVicker said, “I want to thank each of the Bladen County Telecommunicators for all their hard work and dedication each day to the citizens of Bladen County. They are the “Heartbeat” that keeps law enforcement, fire and rescue going.