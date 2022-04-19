ELIZABETHTOWN — County commissioners were left flummoxed Monday after presentations from representatives of Star Communications and Charter Communications/Spectrum.

The discussion focused on future broadband accessibility, more specifically for those in the outlying areas of Bladen County where internet connection has been spotty at best.

According to Kyle Randleman with Star, his company has received a $25 million USDA Reconnect III Grant to build broadband in Bladen County that would serve 3,500 homes — which he said would cover the remaining portion of Star Communication’s coverage area.

On the heels of Star’s presentation, Eric Collins with Charter spoke with commissioners about his company’s plans to apply for a grant that, if awarded, would establish broadband connection for 640 households in the county — a block of residences awarded to Charter by the state.

Collins then said the application for the grant would be made stronger if the county were to kick in money of its own as a partner with Charter/Spectrum.

What neither company could point out to the board was whether their plans would then completely cover Bladen County.

“I’d like to make a motion that we table this,” said Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson. “This is just me, but they (Star and Charter) can tell me what they will do, but I need to see it. I need to see a map with what in Bladen County will be covered before we consider giving any money. Surely they can show us that.”

That brought similar statements from the board.

“I agree with what Mr. Peterson is saying,” Commissio0ner Michael Cogdell said. “We need to have a map in front of us that shows what they are saying.”

County Chairman Ray Britt was looking at the issue even deeper.

“You know … when we went to Raleigh and heard the governor talking about getting broadband to all of North Carolina, he told us that 100% of the state would be covered, did he not?” Britt said looking at other commissioners. “We’ve been hearing this for four years, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Collins told the board that the application by Charter/Spectrum had a May 4 deadline.”

“Our next meeting is May 2 … is that going to work?” Britt asked him.

Collins said that it would. He also added that commissioners can see a map of broadband coverage by going online and finding the NC-1 map, which County Manager Greg Martin said commissioners had previously been shown and would be revisited.

“I just want each company that serves Bladen County to show us what areas they are and will cover with broadband,” Peterson emphasized. “I want to lay Charter’s map and Star’s map over the county map and see for myself what we will have, because even after hearing what they’ve said, it seems we might still have some gaps.”

The board voted unanimously to table Charter’s request for grant application money until May 2.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.