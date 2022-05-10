DUBLIN — The chance for rain on Saturday is 50-50, but that won’t stop the folks at Lu Mil Vineyard from hosting its second annual May Day Jamboree — which will feature plenty of events and activities for everyone from 2 to 8 p.m.

“We’re going to hold this rain or shine,” said Denise Bridgers. “We have enough shelters to be able to move things indoors if we need to, but we are hoping for good weather,”

Regardless of what Mother Nature brings on Saturday, there is expected to be a long list of things going on. That includes a corn-hole tournament, face-painting, free fishing in the ponds for the day, food trucks, wine tasting, plenty of live music and more. The gift shop will also be open throughout the day.

“This will be a family friendly event with a lot to do,” said Kayla Bridgers-Dove. “We had a huge crowd last year for the first one, and we are hoping for a big crowd again on Saturday.”

Registration for the corn-hole tournament will begin at 1 p.m., with the fee of $20 per team.

The live music will be held at the vineyard’s amphitheatre starting at 2 p.m. with music from Dennis Mize, followed by Loose Floorboards, Lane Ward, Backwoods Music Society and the headliner — 87 & Pine, a band named for the highway that goes through Bladen County. The band features a mix of country and rock music, and recently returned from Nashville for a recording session.

“We’re really excited about holding this event and giving the community something fun to do,” Bridgers-Dove said. “A lot of people have been looking for things to get out for, so we hope to see a lot of people here Saturday.”

