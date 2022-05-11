Antonia Beatty found dead by a

self-inflicted gunshot wound

ELIZABETHTOWN — The employees with Bladen County Schools are mourning the loss of a long-time educator.

Antonia Beatty, Ed.D, who served as the assistant superintendent of human resources and administration, was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot when Elizabethtown police officers responded to 605 Glenwood Dr. shortly before 9 p.m.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you this morning the passing of Dr. Antonia Beatty …” Superintendent jason Atkinson said in a press release Wednesday. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and our entire school community.”

According to a police report, Beatty did not leave behind a note. School district officials said there are counselors and social workers available at the district office and in the schools if any students, teachers or administration need them.

School associates of Beatty have said they saw her during the Board of Education meeting on Monday evening at Elizabethtown Middle School. According to Elly Johnson, director of communications for Bladen County Schools, the school board did not extend Beatty’s contract, despite a recommendation to do so by Atkinson.

“The superintendent’s recommendation to renew the contract of Dr. Beatty was not approved due to a lack of motion,” Johnson stated on Wednesday.

Beatty began her career with Bladen County Schools in 1994 as a teacher at Booker T. Washington Primary School. During her tenure with the district she has held the following positions: Teacher at Booker T. Washington Primary; assistant principal at East Arcadia School; assistant principal at West Bladen High School; interim principal at West Bladen High School; principal at West Bladen High School; Upward Bound director; Title 1/Pre-K director and beginning teacher coordinator; Human Resources director; an assistant superintendent of Human Resources.

Beatty’s education included attending Bladen County schools before earning a master’s degree in education from Fayetteville State University; a master’s degree in school administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Wingate University.

