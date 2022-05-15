Will feature plenty of new,

old events next weekend

WHITE LAKE — Everyone wants to make a big splash in life, and Friday will provide that very opportunity.

The 44th annual White Lake Water Festival has been given the theme, “Make a Splash.”

“We want to start out with a big splash,” Terri Dennison, the executive director of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We are asking everyone to surround the lake, especially the area from Camp Clearwater to Goldston’s Beach, at 6 p.m. Friday night. When they hear a loud horn, they should jump or splash loudly into the water.”

The action will be recorded by a drone flying overhead.

New additions

There are a few new additions to the Water festival for 2022 — there will be a putt-putt golf tournament from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Goldston’s Beach and, on Saturday during the annual parade in the morning, there will be a float contest.

Another new aspect of the Festival are two designated parking areas to alleviate congestion in the festival area on Saturday. A Park & Ride lot will be located at the old airport site on U.S. 701. The Grand Regal Trolley and at least one other bus will transport people to Goldston’s Beach.

A Park and Walk lot will be located on the site of the former MelFest, closer to Camp Clearwater and near N.C. 53 intersection with White Lake Road. People are encouraged to use these areas from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The parking lot at Goldston’s Beach and across the street will open at 4:30 p.m. for people coming for the evening entertainment.

A newly formed band, Autumn Tyde, will make its first appearance in White Lake on Friday evening, followed by two favorites — Rivermist will play on Saturday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Pink Slips from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are excited about some of the new things happening at the White Lake Water Festival,” Dennison said. “Every year, we try to expand the Festival.”

Mark Edge, assistant principal at Dublin Primary School, held a contest for students to create the Festival’s next logo. A total of 89 entries were received.

“On Saturday at the car show, all the entries will be displayed and a group of judges will select the new logo for 2023,” Dennison said.

Regular favorites

The White Lake Water Festival will, as always, unofficially kick off with the Elizabethtown Rotary International Golf Tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

On Saturday, the highlight as always will be the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. and will feature plenty of floats, clowns and so much more.

A Firemen’s Chicken BBQ will be held starting at 11 a.m. at the White Lake Fire Department. The cost will be $10 per plate.

There will be a variety of food vendors including the Sandwich Shop at Goldston’s Beach as well as several food trucks at Goldston’s Beach and Lake Church. The White Lake Fire Department will have a Chicken BBQ starting at 11AM. A plate costs $10 and includes a chicken quarter, sides and a roll.

Also look for a variety of favorite arts, crafts and merchandise vendors at Goldston’s Beach and along White Lake Drive.

The Classic Car Cruise-In will be held at Goldston’s Beach at 6 p.m. Friday, and the White Lake Water Festival Car Show will be held at Lake Church on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information on the Festival can be found at www.whitelakewaterfestival.com.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.