ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters swarmed polling places on Friday to cast ballots in the One-Stop early voting ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

A total of 348 voters turned out Friday.

The Board of Election site in Elizabethtown saw 200 ballots cast; 66 voters turned up at the Bladenboro site; 58 votes were cast in Tar Heel; and 24 ballots were cast in East Arcadia.

There were also 16 updated registrations and three new registrations filed.

To date, a total of 2,203 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

