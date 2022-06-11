TAR HEEL — A man wanted for murder in Bladen County was apprehended by deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office following a foot pursuit on Friday.

David Earl Wilkins was wanted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the death of Donald Jackson, 63, of Purdie Church Road in Tar Heel.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called on Thursday at about 9:34 p.m. and asked to make a welfare check at the Purdie Church Road residence. Upon arrival, the deputies found Jackson deceased.

A search was then initiated for Wilkins, who was apprehended in Robeson County at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

“This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to protect the citizens of their respective communities,” said Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker. “The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, assisted the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in this manhunt.”

David Wilkins is currently being held at the Bladen County Jail with no bond.

