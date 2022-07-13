ELIZABETHTOWN — Then Bladen County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests this week in connection with the June 26 brutal assault of Elizabeth Harris, 29, of Whiteville.

According to Sheriff Jim McVicker, Harris was assaulted as she attempted to protect the 7 year old child of her fiancé, Angelo Adams, 26, of Clarkton.

Arrested on Tuesday were Niakea Thomas, 25, of Greensboro and Dahquaisha Rasberry, also of Greensboro.

“I am sure there will be additional charges in this case,” said Sheriff McVicker. “My Investigator, as well as the US Marshalls worked tirelessly to locate the child and bring these two to justice.

“I am glad we were able to rescue the child and the victim is now home and recovering from her injuries,” he added. “She has a long road to recovery but has the support of her family. Ms. Harris is a very brave woman.”

The assault occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 26, when the father of the minor child left his home to go to the store with his mother, leaving the minor child at his residence with his fiancé, Ms. Harris and his younger brother, Anthony.

Shortly after Adams left, Anthony heard a knock at the door and when he opened the door the childs mother, Niakea was standing there. Anthony closed the door and went to the back of the house to alert Harris. Thomas took the opportunity to enter the house and grab the child and force her outside into a waiting car. Harris came out of the house and in an attempt to grab the child she leaned into the open passenger side window. She was grabbed by Thomas and the driver of the car, Rasberry, and was repeatedly hit in the head with fists while they drove away.

Harris was then sprayed in the face with pepper spray which also came in contact with the minor and another minor in the car. She was dragged down highway 211 for two tenths of a mile before she was released. Harris sustained major injuries due to being dragged and run over by the car. Her ribs were broken in multiple places, she sustained a punctured lung, and her aorta was torn along with numerous other internal and external injuries to include broken hips and abrasions. Harris spent almost two weeks in the hospital and underwent an extensive surgery to repair all the damage to her body.

The two suspects went into hiding and the mother, Niakea Thomas was located in Rocky Mount with the child. She was arrested by US Marshalls on Friday, July 8, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. She was returned to Bladen County under a $100,000 bond.

Dahquaisha Rasberry was located hiding out in a hotel in Greensboro and arrested by the Marshalls on Monday, July 11. Rasberry was also brought back to Bladen County under a $250,000 bond facing the same charge.

The minor child was reunited with her father last Friday. She had been living with her father for the past six years.