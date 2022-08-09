TAR HEEL — A fatal hit-and-run is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the public’s help is being sought.

The incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 6, at about 10:08 p.m. along N.C. 87 about one-half mile southeast of Tar Heel.

According to Sgt. Philip A. Collins with the Highway Patrol in Whiteville, the crash occurred when a passenger vehicle traveling north on N.C. 87 struck a bicycle and, after the collision, the passenger vehicle fled the scene, traveling north on N.C. 87.

“Based on evidence found at the scene (vehicle debris), the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark grey 2007-2008 Acura TL, with substantial damage to the right front bumper and passenger side,” Collins stated in a press release.

The crash resulted in the death of David Bartlee Gainey III, 45, of River Road in White Oak.

Anyone who may provide information relating to the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol at 800-334-7411. Trooper J. P. Hern is the investigating trooper for the investigation.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.