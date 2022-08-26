BLADENBORO — More than 50 people, many of the elected leaders from Bladenboro, Bladen County ans the state, gathered in downtown Bladenboro Friday morning for the official groundbreaking of the Bladenboro Town Square project.

The $3 million project, located in the heart o0f the town’s downtown business district, will bring a new mix of businesses and office space.

“This all started about 2004, when I read a story about a new group — Boost the ‘Boro — that wanted to renovate the town,” said Bladen County Economic Development Director Chuck Heustess. “I thought it it would last maybe two years, but it was still here after 5 and 10 years.

“After Hurricane Matthew, the group started to think about bringing the town back as soon as the water receded,” he added. “The Florence happened.”

Heustess said Bladen’s Bloomin’ got involved, then the county commissioners got involved and then the town jumped in.

“And now, four or five years later, we are finally at the start,” he said.

Bladenboro Mayor David Hales told the crowd he was excited for the town to be getting such a positive project.

“This is a monumental day for us (and) I really want to thank everyone who has been involved in this,” he said. “From this day forward, this project will become a reality and I can’t wait to see what the next project will be.”

County Chairman Ray Britt, who is also a part of Bladen’s Bloomin’, said the project is much bigger than just what is being done today.

“This isn’t about us here today, it’s more about those of the past who worked hard to get here and about the future for our children,” he said.

Many accolades were sent to the numerous people who have worked over the past five years to get this revitalization started in Bladenboro, including State Rep. William Brisson, who represents Bladen County and has worked to bring funding for the project.

“It was a long time getting to today, but we are here,” he said. “It’s a great project; it’s a nhew beginning for Bladenboro and I’m hoping to get more dollars coming to B;ladenboro.

“This will help to get more people interested in Bladenboro and Bladen County,” he said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.