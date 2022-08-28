Drugs, guns and cash seized

RALEIGH – Thursday night, ALE special agents partnered with local law enforcement in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash.

Throughout the summer, ALE special agents have worked to address violence at ABC permitted businesses, as well as, conducted multiple investigations following underage deaths resulting from alcohol-related car crashes.

Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fraudulent identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances. Of the 189 arrests and 449 charges, 20 were felony charges, 261 were alcohol-related charges, and 80 were drug-related charges.

During the operation, 21 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

Agencies who partnered in Thursday night’s effort included the US Army Criminal Investigative Division, NC Probation and Parole, NC License and Theft Bureau, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Police Department, Pembroke Police Department, Lumberton Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department, Kannapolis Police Department, Boone Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, High Point Police Department, and Sanford Police Department.

The statewide enforcement operation was focused in Wilmington, Washington, Greenville, Pembroke, Lumberton, Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Durham, Elon, Burlington, Kannapolis, Charlotte, Boone, Wilkesboro, High Point, Greensboro, Sanford, Aberdeen, Asheboro, Salisbury, Mill Spring, and Hendersonville.