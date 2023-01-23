A ramp that was built by Foster and the other BBA volunteers.

BLADEN COUNTY — Over 61 million Americans live with disabilities today. This figure represents 26 percent of the adult population in America. That’s 1 in 4 adults living and navigating society with a disability.

Physical disabilities pose a challenge to adults wanting to remain as independent as possible. There are 6.1 million Americans who use mobility devices like canes, crutches, and walkers while 1.7 million Americans rely solely on a wheelchair or scooter.

Those who rely on scooters and wheelchairs face the issue of not being able to leave their house if it does not have an accessible ramp or requiring help from loved ones.

Nearly half of wheelchair users have to navigate steps to enter or exit their homes, and a similar number reported difficulty with entering or leaving their homes.

However, Bladen County residents with disabilities are receiving a bit of help from a local good Samaritan.

David Foster is the Association Mission Strategist for the Bladen Baptist Association (BBA) in Elizabethtown.

A North Carolina native and a graduate of UNC Charlotte, Foster has been coordinating the efforts among the members of the Bladen Baptist Association. The BBA is made up of over 40 churches located in the Bladen County area. Its goal is to provide ministry and service to the community to help spread the message of Jesus.

Foster and his fellow faithful servants of Christ were able to build 47 ramps in 2021 and 68 in 2022, providing 115 Bladen County residents with disabilities the assistance they need to ease one of the struggles they face.

Though many may assume that elderly residents are most in need, Foster says that they build ramps for people of all ages. “We recently built a ramp for a 2-year-old who uses a wheelchair, and before that, we built a ramp for a 16-year-old who attends high school in a wheelchair.”

In addition to a ramp, each family is also presented with a Bible signed by all of the volunteers who built the new ramp.

The cost of an average-sized ramp ranges from $1,000 to $1,200 which can make it difficult for families who already have extra medical bills to afford to have one built. According to Foster, however, building these ramps is a community effort.

“Donations from businesses and individuals in the community are really what helps us serve as many people as we have,” says Foster. Those wishing to donate can contact Kelly Self, Administrative Assistant for BBA, at bladenbaptist@yahoo.com or 910-862-3496.

If a financial contribution isn’t feasible at the moment, Foster also encourages people to donate their time and help construct a ramp!

“The number of ramp-builders is growing. It’s great ministry, and it’s really fun,” said Foster gleefully. “If anyone is looking for some fun, we can hook them up real quick!” Those looking to lend a hand in building a ramp can contact Foster at dtfoster1961@yahoo.com.

Those who are currently in need of a ramp may also reach out to BBA, but should be aware that the current list has about 9 people. “Most people who contact us want their ramp yesterday,” Foster said with a chuckle, “but they are very understanding that it’s a process that can take about 6 to 8 weeks.”

The work Bladen Baptist Association is doing in Bladen County is changing the lives of residents, and yet, Foster says that it is he and his fellow volunteers who gain the most.

“To sum it up in a few words, we are blessed. Being able to provide assistance to individuals who need it is a blessing, and we are the ones who are blessed.”