Recreational fishing license sales, vessel registrations unavailable end of June

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is launching a new license and vessel registration system on July 1. As part of the transition to the new system, hunting and fishing licenses — including Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses — and vessel registrations will be unavailable for purchase from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

Those who need to purchase a license or register or renew a vessel registration during this time are encouraged to do so before June 27.

License and vessel registration renewals may be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website, in person through a wildlife service agent, at most Division of Marine Fisheries offices, and by phone (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).

This transition will not impact the sale of Division of Marine Fisheries’ commercial fishing or for-hire licenses, as they are housed under a separate computer system. However, those who wish to purchase a Commercial Fishing Vessel Registration (CFVR) during this period should renew their Wildlife Commission boat registration prior to June 27 and bring it with them when they purchase the CFVR. Additionally, the Recreational Commercial Gear licenses, will be unavailable during this period.

The new system, Go Outdoors North Carolina, will include many new features that will improve the user’s experience, such as:

Customer Account Management

•Set up an account and manage all of your license, permit, vessel needs.

•View your license, permit hunt and vessel registration history.

•View and print certifications, including hunter ed and boater safety.

•Upload documents such as vessel registration documentation, forms, applications, birth certificates and so on.

Licensing and Permit Hunts

•Purchase hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.

•Apply for permitted hunting opportunities.

•Digital licensing and big game harvest report cards.

•Report big game harvests.

•Sign up for auto renew to ensure your license doesn’t expire.

Vessel Registration, Titling and Renewal

•Renew your vessel registration online.

•Sign up for auto renew to ensure your vessel’s registration doesn’t expire.

•Apply for a new or transfer vessel registration online.

•Track the progress of your registration application.

Collectable Hard Card License Options Available

•Fit for the woods and the water, a hard card provides durability for your outdoor lifestyle. Upgrade to a hard card by choosing from one of four custom designs.

NC Wildlife Merchandise Store

•Support North Carolina wildlife through your purchase of NCWRC exclusive products.

Mobile App

Available beginning July 1 through Apple’s App Store and Google Play, the GoOutdoorsNorthCarolina mobile app will help you have a better day on the water and in the field with capabilities to:

•Purchase licenses.

•Store digital licenses for yourself and others within the app.

•Determine sunrise/sunset times based on GPS location.

•Find places to hunt and fish nearby.

•Use geo-location features and access hunting and fishing locations.

•Access hunting and fishing regulations and lots of other great information.

•Report big game harvests, even when cell service is not available.