ELIZABETHTOWN — The Southeastern Economic Development Commission held its 55th Annual Meeting on June 20 at the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown. The Commission’s membership comprises Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Pender, New Hanover, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, and Scotland Counties. Each County has four representatives to serve on the Board of Directors.

SEDC is the designated Economic Development District for southeastern North Carolina. The Commission assists its member counties and other eligible applicants in applying for federal grant investments that help generate jobs, protect existing jobs, and stimulate economic growth. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is the federal funding agency.

Following lunch, SEDC Chairman Mark Ward welcomed board members and guests, representatives from the offices of Senator Ted Budd and Senator Thom Tillis, elected and local government officials from the twelve member counties, and economic development allies from the region; and Mr. Tony Harrington, SEDC Executive Committee Member, introduced the Keynote Speaker.

Chief Economist at the National Association of Realtors® Lawrence Yun was the keynote speaker. Mr. Yun oversees the research group at the association. He is responsible for various research activities, including NAR’s Existing Home Sales statistics, Affordability Index, and Home Buyers and Sellers Profile Report. During his comments, Mr. Yun provided an overview of the real estate market outlook and the impacts of the pandemic on the local market and homeownership in the region. Mr. Yun also reported that jobs in North Carolina had increased significantly after a deep decline during the pandemic.

After Yun’s presentation, Mrs. Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement for Sampson Community College and Executive Director of the SCC Foundation, was introduced by SEDC Executive Director Pamela Bostic. Mrs. Turlington shared with the group the success of two EDA investments totaling more than $4.32 million the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded to the College to support the Truck Driving Training and Welding Technology Programs.

Mark Ward, SEDC Chairman, gave a Board of Directors report. Ward reported that the SEDC member counties, cities, and other eligible applicants in the district had received investments totaling more than $124.9 million involving 185 projects from the EDA. These projects were made possible by the regional planning efforts led by SEDC. This fiscal year over $2.3 million in EDA grant funding has been awarded for projects in the region, with an additional $690,604 pending final approval by EDA. Ward reported that EDA invested $2.1 million in Columbus County for water sewer improvements to support business growth and retention at the Internal Logistics Park. This investment will initially create 110 jobs and leverage $7.9 million in private investment. In January, EDA awarded $291,377 to the Men and Women United for Youth and Families in Columbus County to support the development of a two-year technical assistance project to connect workforce and economic assets better to provide economic opportunities to Bladen and Columbus Counties residents. These amounts do not include other federal, state, or local matching funds for the projects.

Chairman Ward reported that SEDC completed the district’s 5-year CEDS planning process for December 2022 through December 2027. The SEDC Full Board re-elected the following officers for a one-year term for 2023–2024: Mark Ward from Scotland County as Chairman; Gary Lanier from Columbus County as Vice Chairman; and Chuck Heustess from Bladen County as Secretary-Treasurer. The SEDC Office is in Elizabethtown. For more information about SEDC, visit www.sedcnc.org.