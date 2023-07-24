According to Mrs. McKoy, “the Lord has truly blessed me with a beautiful life and the see amazing changes in this world. I have lived to see 17 different U.S. presidents, from President Coolidge to President Biden. I am most grateful to have witnessed and voted for the nation’s first Black president, Barrack Hussein Obama.”

ELIZABETHTOWN — Alumni of the former Booker T. Washington High School (BTWHS) of Clarkton held its reunion on July 8 at Whimsical Event Center.

Themed “Together Again,” the event had more than 100 alumni and friends.

The BTWHS committee honored its two eldest alumni, Mrs. Lula Margaret Coatney McKoy, 100 of Council, and Mr. Nathaniel Luford Hines, 102 of Raleigh (formerly of Bladenboro). They were honored with various love tokens and a certificate.

The center was very beautifully and elegantly in the school colors of purple and gold. The program included a video by Kenneth Armstrong, a presentation of the colors by cadets from the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, a litany by Lugretta Staten, invocation/grace by Rev. Rachel Mitchell, a memorial service led by Derrick Staten, solo by Walter McKoy, with dinner catered by Lumberton’s Abigail Tea Room.

Music was by DJ George McLaurin. Janice Blanks and Zenobia S. Harris read profiles of the honorees. Annie M. Rhodes, committee chairperson and Mistress of Ceremonies, gave the welcome, as well as opening and closing remarks. Rev. Marienna Simpson-Mason gave the closing prayer.

It was a very enjoyable, edifying event to be “together again.”