The Elizabethtown 250th Committee is hoping to highlight the artists in the area as part of the last celebration for the year on Sept. 23 through a logo contest, murals, and displays throughout downtown. The committee is also looking for artists to help create murals at the Farmer’s Market.

The Committee invites all local artists to submit their interpretation of the theme, “Elizabethtown Past, Present and Future” as a potential logo or image to be printed on t-shirts and other merchandise, commemorating the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown’s founding.

Artists should submit their creations using the form found at elizabethtownnc.org/visitors/250th_celebration/. Submissions for the contest are due on Wednesday, Aug. 16. They can be submitted in person at the Elizabethtown Town Hall, mailed, or sent electronically to tdennison@elizabethtownnc.org .

The committee is also working on permanent murals at the Cape Fear Farmers Market and a display of local art in the downtown area over the Sept. 23 weekend. Artists who are interested in participating in these events should plan to attend a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in Elizabethtown. For more information on the meeting, call Terri Dennison at 910-862-4368.