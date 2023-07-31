DUBLIN – Bladen Community College proudly announces the swearing-in of reappointed individuals to its Board of Trustees, continuing the enhancement of the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and community development.

In a formal ceremony held on July 19, two reappointed members were officially sworn in by Bladen County Clerk of Court, Cristin Hursey, to serve an additional term on the Board of Trustees. This allows the board to retain the diverse range of expertise and experiences that these two individuals bring to the institution. The newly reappointed members are Pam Benton of Bladenboro and Lillian Bryant of Elizabethtown.

Bladen Community College’s Board of Trustees plays a pivotal role in shaping the institution’s strategic vision and ensuring that its mission of providing accessible, high-quality education to students remains unwavering. Benton and Bryant have collaborated with board members, college leadership, faculty, and staff to enhance student success, promote innovative academic programs, and cultivate a supportive learning environment for all.

About Bladen Community College

Founded in 1967, Bladen Community College has been a beacon of education and community empowerment, offering a wide array of academic programs and workforce training opportunities. The college is dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and quality education to meet the evolving needs of students and the community.

For more information about Bladen Community College and its Board of Trustees, please visit bladencc.edu.