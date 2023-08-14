Beginner hunters encouraged to attend

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) is offering six free hunting-related webinars beginning in September through December. These online events are open to the public and are geared toward individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting. Preregistration is required.

September webinars:

Sept. 5 – Deer Hunting

Sept 7 – Deer Processing

Sept 19 – Squirrel Hunting

Sept. 26 – DU-Waterfowl Hunting

October webinar:

October 10 – Delta-Waterfowl Hunting

December webinar:

Dec. 8 – Upland Game Hunting

All classes will be held from 7 – 8 p.m. remotely and will conclude with a 30-minute question and answer session.

NOTE: Upon registration an email will be sent with an attachment containing information to join the webinar.

“The webinars are intended to assist both novice and experienced hunters alike for the upcoming season,” said Walter “Deet” James, the hunter engagement coordinator at the Wildlife Commission. “They are especially valuable for those who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends.”

To register, visit GoOutdoorsNorthCarolina.com. A recording of the presentation will be available the week following each webinar on WRC’s YouTube channel. Purchase or renew a hunting license here.

For additional information, contact Walter “Deet” James at walter.james@ncwildlife.org (preferred), 919-707-0059 (office) or 984-202-1387 (mobile).

About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Wildlife Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.

Purchase or a renew a fishing, trapping and hunting license and renew a vessel registration online at ncwildlife.org.

Get N.C. Wildlife Update — news including season dates, bag limits, legislative updates and more — delivered free to your Inbox from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.