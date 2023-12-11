Chemours’ Fayetteville Works site hosted an event celebrating its fundraising efforts for the Cumberland County and Lumber River chapters of United Way.

Chemours’ annual United Way campaign supports the company’s corporate responsibility commitment to invest in its communities, according to a prepared statement released Monday.

The employees at Fayetteville Works collectively pledged $16,642 to the United Way in its 2023 campaign, which ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

Chemours has partnered with the United Way in several ways throughout the year, including volunteering at the Day of Caring event in Robeson County, gardening at Service Source with Veggies for Vets, and holding a book drive for Connections of Cumberland County, according to information from the United Way.

“Beyond that, this year’s campaign leaders got creative in engaging employees to fundraise,” the Chemour’s statement read. “Employees donated nearly an additional $800 in a contest to have members of the site leadership team kiss a pig on Dec. 5.

Total dollars raised for the United Way between the campaign and fundraiser were $17,438, United Way stated.

“The pig, named Wilbur, joined the festivities courtesy of Robeson County 4H, through an introduction made by Lumber River United Way,” the Chemours’ statement read.

Tony Sesher, Manufacturing Technology engineer, and Selene Locklear, Quality specialist, led the effort, according to Chemours

“Here at Chemours Fayetteville Works, our United Way campaign strives to help our local communities, where we live along with our families, to provide for those in need,” Selene stated. “And this year our Kiss the Pig fundraiser encouraged even more support by employees. It was a really fun event.”

The event took place at the Fayetteville Works site, and representatives from the United Way, Robeson County 4H, and site employees were present.

Tate Johnson, Lumber River United Way Director, attended the event and shared a few remarks.

“We at Lumber River United Way are so grateful that the employees of Chemours donated to this year’s campaign. These dollars will go to supporting members of our community in meaningful ways.”

“This year’s fundraising effort was a success, and the Fayetteville Works site looks forward to continuing to partner with the United Way,” the statement read. “Chemours is proud to support the communities where it operates.”