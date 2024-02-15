At home in West Palm Beach County, Florida, Thecia DeLap is a successful mortgage lender and in her spare time, takes care of the DeLap’s six-year old American Bull Dog, “Maxwell.

Creators of the quirky video series called “You Better Date Night” the couple encourages others to take time for family and to maintain a healthy balance between work and play.

Thecia DeLap who is a branch manager for a national mortgage company found Mark DeLap when he was an editor of two newspapers in Wyoming. She talked him into never having to shovel snow again and the couple moved to Florida.

Christmas in the mountains of Flagstaff, Arizona. It holds a special place in their hearts as they were married there.

ELIZABETHTOWN – You will notice a few new faces around town as the Bladen Journal welcomes a new editor and general manager and the local mortgage industry welcomes a seasoned veteran from Florida.

Mark DeLap, originally from Wisconsin and his wife, Thecia DeLap who was born in Minnesota describe themselves as two midwestern, small-town folks who have had a chance to see the world.

People in Wyoming and Florida describe them as “a fun and down-to-earth power couple.”

Both have received many accolades and awards in their respective fields, Mark in writing, photography and music and Thecia in the area of high-level finance and is also a master chef who will be adding to the local paper with a monthly food and recipe column. She has been instrumental in her video series which provides mortgage tips for home buyers and will be speaking to their national corporate base as to the secrets to building a successful video market. Her videos can be seen on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and anywhere VanDyk reaches.

They are in transition to North Carolina and while Mark is busy taking over the reigns of the Bladen Journal, Thecia has been busy making sure she is licensed in North Carolina which will add to her six other states that she is licensed in. Her covering is national mortgage lender VanDyk Mortgage headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This article by Teri Saylor first appeared in the August 1, 2022, issue of the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s monthly newspaper, Publishers’ Auxiliary and will give you some added background as to who your new editor is.

“If anyone can be in multiple places at the same time, it is Mark DeLap.

Author, journalist, photographer and musician, DeLap is something of a renaissance man and can often be seen wearing one of his favorite T-shirts that reads, “I thrive in the drive.”

“My passions drive me to pursue writing and photography, and I play monthly benefit concerts for senior citizens and at various fundraising events,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I also find time to coach basketball and keep myself running in local 5Ks.”

DeLap is editor of two Wyoming newspapers — the Platte County Record-Times in Wheatland and the Guernsey Gazette in southeastern Wyoming. Both are part of Wyoming Newspapers, a group of local newspapers covering 11 communities.

Wheatland and Guernsey are about 30 miles apart, and DeLap covers both with little overlap in stories. Long hours come with the territory. He spends as many as 30 hours on weekends chugging toward his Monday morning deadline.

“Sometimes, finding time for activities outside of work can be a real challenge,” he explained. “It can be stressful, but I thrive in this environment.”

Across 66 revolutions around the sun, DeLap has packed in a lot of living, working and learning.

He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism education from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, has written and published five books and spent two years depicting life in small-town America for National Geographic. He has been a pastor and a basketball coach (coaching women’s professional basketball, college ball and high school basketball) for his entire adult life and is an accomplished musician. Before joining Wyoming Newspapers nearly three years ago, he was managing editor of Steele County Times and Dodge County Independent in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, and managing editor at Iowa Information in Sioux City.

DeLap says he was drawn to Wyoming for the opportunity to live in a small town, to pursue his passion for wildlife photography and for the chance to continue his career as an editor.

“I know you don’t become rich and famous as a small-town editor, but this is a job I enjoy,” he said. “I’m tired at night when I put my head on my pillow, but it’s a good kind of tired, and it’s all worth it to feel at peace.”

In journalism school, DeLap’s favorite professor was the one who gave him an “F” on his most important project. Some students might admit defeat and quit, but DeLap was energized.

“My professor once worked for the Chicago Daily News, and he taught layout and design,” he recalled. “He flunked me after I misspelled “Pittsburgh” in a headline.”

DeLap had left the “h” off the end of the city’s name, and his failure made up 75% of this total grade for the course. He has never forgotten what that felt like and learned one of the most valuable lessons of his career.

“I had to bust my butt that semester to get a passing grade, but that experience taught me ‘pay attention to detail,’” he said.

DeLap feels fortunate to work at a job he loves. He is the only journalist on staff at the Record-Times and the Gazette, and he does it all for both newspapers — covering everything from local government to sports, human interest and local events, and that includes trying to be in more than one place at the same time. The newspapers cover four towns, and he relies on interns, technology and citizen journalists in the community to help when he’s spread too thin.

“It’s hardest when events like Fourth of July parades or Christmas parades in our towns are going on simultaneously,” he said. “This is the busiest small community I’ve ever lived in, especially in the summertime when there are festivals, concerts, barbecues and other events going on every weekend.”

DeLap reckons he has been writing for 50 years, dating back to his high school years when he was on the staff of his school newspaper. He won a Voice of Democracy writing contest and never looked back. He attended college on both athletic and music scholarships, but an injury after his freshman year almost paralyzed him permanently. He recovered and played basketball his senior year and then went on to play semi-pro ball in Australia. And he became a runner.

“For somebody that was never supposed to walk again, I think I’m doing OK,” he said.

DeLap is a true believer that part of his role as the local newspaper editor is to be an integral part of his community.

“This cannot be just a job. It must be your passion,” he said. “I don’t think you can run a small newspaper today without that kind of passion.”

He mourns the changes he sees in young reporters coming out of college with degrees in communication and multimedia skills rather than the boots-on-the-ground reporters of yesteryear.

“We don’t have a lot of old-school journalists left, and thank goodness for the ones that are still hanging onto the romance of newspapers and the reasons they got into this business in the first place,” he said.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the population of Wheatland is 3,500, and the population of Guernsey is 1,000. Combined circulation for the two newspapers is over 2,000. Newspapers are printed at the Torrington Telegram, the company’s flagship publication, and distributed on racks and through the mail.

Along the way, the newspaper has racked up many awards, including a general excellence award from the Wyoming Newspaper Association in 2021.

“It was one of the worst newspapers in the state,” DeLap said. “I am proud to say that after a lot of sweat and hard work, we were awarded the top small weekly newspaper in the state by the Wyoming Press Association.”

DeLap maintains lively Facebook pages for the newspapers, filling them with colorful community announcements, videos of local performers and children chasing goats. He includes photos of kids winning awards, athletes in action and retiring adults. He posts breaking news, newspaper teasers and sponsored content. Combined, the two newspapers’ Facebook pages have over 3,000 “likes.”

Not long after DeLap started working for Wyoming Newspapers, he was out collecting photos and information for the Record-Times’ graduation tab and learned that some seniors could not afford graduation pictures. He saw an opportunity to make a change.

“There should never be a reason for any student to be left out of their high school yearbook,” he said. “So, I started offering to take graduation pictures pro bono for kids who couldn’t afford to pay for them.”

Last year, DeLap created “Homespun,” a video podcast featuring individuals across Wyoming. Episodes can be found on DeLap’s YouTube channel and the newspaper’s website. “Homespun” treats viewers to stories about local folks from all walks of life — the state’s First Lady, the owners of the Wandering Hermit bookstore, basketball coaches-turned-cattle wranglers at the Longhorn Cattle Ranch and many more.

DeLap recalls a trip to Washington, D.C., about 30 years ago, when a U.S. senator told him his career in newspapers was going the way of the dinosaurs.

“I told him that until CNN wants to go to my son’s basketball games and put his name in the news, there will always be a place for community newspapers,” he said.

For DeLap, working in newspapers is all about making magic happen every day, whether it’s squeezing a great photo into a page at the last minute, putting another week’s issue to bed or hustling off to cover a town meeting with just enough time to spare for getting a few shots of a community baseball game.

All in a day’s work.

DeLap, who has enjoyed a full career, has no desire to stop or even slow down.

“I’m like… 100 years old. Can I keep this up forever? The answer is yes,” he said and laughed. “I may be moving a little slower 40 years from now, but I’ll still be going.”

In 2023 DeLap won 11 awards for his stories, photography and his video coverage of stories, taking the top news video story award presented by the Wyoming Press Association and the top overall picture in the state. In three years at Wyoming, he and his papers amassed 27 awards in everything from writing to photography to video to page construction and web design. He was nominated for the Veteran Journalist of the Year in 2021 and in 2023 he was inducted into his high school Fine Arts Wall of Fame in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

DeLap has won journalism awards from the Minnesota Press Association, the Iowa Press Association, the Wyoming Press Association and the National Newspaper Association.

DeLap’s photography can be seen at https://markdelap.com

Teri Saylor is a writer in Raleigh, North Carolina. Reach her at terisaylor@hotmail.com.