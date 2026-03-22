Saturday Roundup: East Bladen’s Hawkins wins 300 hurdles

ROCKY POINT — East Bladen’s Jayden Hawkins finished first in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the 110 hurdles Saturday in the N.C. Runners Elite Eastern Tour meet at Heide Trask High School.

Hawkins won the 300 hurdles in 45.69 seconds. He was timed in 18.87 seconds in the 110 hurdles. The Eagles’ Julius Battle placed in the top five in three events. East Bladen finished second in boys’ and girls’ team competition.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Other top 5 finishes for the Eagles were:

Girls

• Hassidii Goodwin, 2nd in 1,600 in 6:52.09 and 5th in 800 in 3:07.44

• Z’kya Drake, 3rd in 200 in 31.67

• Neveah Dixon, 3rd in discus at 73-feet-2 and 3rd in shot put at 25-6

• Jamiya Peterson, 4th in discus at 64-10

• Jenniyah Jones, 5th in discus at 59-10

• Allysa Stringfield, 4th in 300 hurdles in 1:13.41

• Kamariah Rhodie, 5th in 400 in 1:09.41

• 4×100 relay, 2nd in 56.51

• 4×200 relay, 4th in 2:00.96

Boys

• Julius Battle, 3rd in long jump at 17-0, 3rd in triple jump at 36-6.5, 5th in 400 in 58.33

• Dashon Campbell, 4th in discus at 119-0, 4th in shot put at 31-10

• Riley Collins, 4th in 200 in 23.49

• Braylan Johnson, 4th in 400 in 56.49

• Xavier Potts, 4th in high jump at 5-0

• Jaden Lewis, 4th in triple jump at 36-6

• Ethan Metz, 5th in 800 in 2:27.99

• 4×200 relay, 2nd in 1:32.81

• 4x-400 relay, 2nd in 3:53.30

• 4×800 relay, 2nd in 9:49.17

• 4×100 relay, 3rd in 45.50

Baseball: North Myrtle Beach. 8, West Bladen 4

In Little River, South Carolina, Kaden Lank’s two-run single capped a four-run fifth inning as the unbeaten Chiefs doubled up West Bladen in a non-conference game.

Lank went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs driven in for North Myrtle Beach (9-0).

West Bladen (7-2) had tied it at 4-all in the top of the fifth when Ashton Davis singled, courtesy runner Corbin Chadwick stole second and scored on Chase Bryan’s single to center.

Bryan had three hits and Davis had two for the Knights. Chadwick, Jackson Smith and Jonah Bryan each had one hit.

JV Baseball: North Myrtle Beach 16, West Bladen 0

In Little River, South Carolina, North Myrtle Beach scored eight runs in the second inning en route to a three-inning victory against West Bladen.

Gaston Russ, Sawyer King and Luke Bryant had hits for the Knights (4-4).

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: North Myrtle Beach 8, West Bladen 4

JV: North Myrtle Beach 16, West Bladen 0

Track & Field

East Bladen in N.C. Runner’s Elite Eastern Tour, Heide Trask

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

No games scheduled

MONDAY, MARCH 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

West Bladen in Southeastern tournament, Carolina National Golf Club, Bolivia, 1 p.m.

East Bladen in Carolina tournament, Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 3 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Tar Heel at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Nakina at Bladenboro, 4 p.m.

Emereau at Midway, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau at Midway, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville,6 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, South Columbus, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Elizabethtown at West Columbus, 4 p.m.

Golf

Emereau, Elizabethtown Christian and Old Main Stream Academy, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Chewblocca vs. Southern Thunder, 6 p.m.

LF vs. Spikological Warfare, 6:45 p.m.

Bumpin Buddies vs. Mission Unblockable, 7:30 p.m.

Quik Sets vs. White’s Creek Bapt., 8:15 p.m.