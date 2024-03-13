ELIZABETHTOWN – Hailey Hudson, a Bladen County native was given a proclamation by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson naming her a Goodwill Ambassador for Social Media Safety for the state of North Carolina last Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Hudson was crowned Miss North Carolina Volunteer in November, and she will go on to represent the state at the national Miss Volunteer America pageant in Jackson, Tennessee, in June, where she will be competing for a $50,000.00 scholarship.

Hailey’s community service initiative is entitled “Speak Up for Social Media Safety” in which she promotes internet safety and educates about the dangers that accompany the online world. Hudson was given the Goodwill Ambassador proclamation due to her social media efforts and impact throughout the state.

Hudson is the daughter of Shannon and Amy Hudson and is a 2019 graduate of East Bladen High School. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UNC-Chapel Hill’s Honors College in May, 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Journalism with a second major in Political Science.

Hudson currently attends UNC School of Law, and plans to become a practicing attorney.