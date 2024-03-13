Tuesday: Sunny. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 74F. Wednesday Night: Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Cloudy with occasional showers. High 79F. Friday Night: Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Saturday: Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High near 75F. Saturday Night: Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday Night: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High 66F. Monday Night: Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.