The Fire Academy

ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown Fire Department had the privilege of hosting the students that are a part of the Fire Academy at East Bladen High School.

The students were tasked with demonstrating proper extrication techniques that included whole door removal from the car as well as roof removal. Students were also given the opportunity to experience firsthand the use of hydraulic tools that are certainly no easy task due to their weight.

“This was a complete success and we hope to continue this relationship with the program,” the Fire Academy said. “If it results in a few future members, we will take that as well.”

Fire Departments Dispatched

ELIZABETHTOWN – Friday after 3:30 a.m., Station 55 was dispatched along with Clarkton Fire Department and Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department to a possible structure fire with limited information.

The address was in an area that according to fire district lines, is the furthest distance from our firehouse that is still considered our primary district, so a quick response was critical.

Two Engine companies from Station 55 were first to arrive and found a working fire in a single wide mobile home. An aggressive interior attack on the fire was made and the fire was contained to one end of the home.

No one was currently living at this address and there were no injuries to report. The State Bureau of Investigation “SBI” was requested to assist with our investigation along with Bladen County Emergency Services. No further information was available.

“This was great work to gain control of this fire so quickly by all personnel,” Elizabethtown Firefighters said.

White Oak Earns Grade Drop

WHITE Oak – Another grade drop was handed out this week in Bladen County. Congratulations to the White Oak Fire Department dropping from a 9 to a 6 for the betterment of their community.

The department worked hard to achieve this rating and was commended for it. White Oak Fire Department has received an ISO Class 6 Rating from the Office of State Fire Marshal. Their previous rating for the past 41 years has been a 9S.

The drop in rating is actually an increase in the overall fire protection rating of the department. This means lower homeowners insurance ratings in the district effective Aug. 1 2024.

“Lots of hard work paid off tonight for our dedicated volunteers and is a benefit our great community,” a local spokesman for the White Oak fire department said. “Thank you all who came out tonight to celebrate the announcement. We are very thankful for the leadership of our Chief Tim Tatum and many others during this process. We are small but we are mighty.”