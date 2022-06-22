ELIZABETHTOWN — Whether you choose to walk along the north side of West Broad Street in downtown Elizabethtown or come by way of the walk-through from the back parking lot, located right behind the town clock is The People’s Emporium.

Owned by Dwayne and Mary Miller, the new business owners officially cut the ribbon on Tuesday afternoon with the help of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, local town and county officials, as well as family and friends.

The People’s Emporium could easily be described as eclectic, but it’s really much more.

“We’re trying to bring things in that are not indigenous to the area,” said Mary, “so people will say they haven’t seen something before.”

Both Dwayne and Mary described getting The People’s Emporium as “the hardest job we’ve ever loved.”

Right now, the store has items to honor the military and first responders; kitchen and pantry items; lake and beach life items; handcrafted jewelry; pat accessories; handbags and totes; children’s activities; coffees and teas; soaps and candles; home decor; key chains and stickers; wine accessories; puzzles and more.

“We wanted to give Elizabethtown a taste of something new,” said Dwayne, a 1982 graduate of Elizabethtown High. “But if someone had said to me a year ago that we’d own a business in downtown Elizabethtown, I don’t think I would have believed it … but here we are.”

Although there is a wide variety of items in the store, the Millers are hoping to expand even further. They are making a call out to craftsmen and artisans in the area to contact them about selling their work in the store. Information can be sent online to people@peoplesemporium.com.

The Millers have never been involved with the retail side of business, but they are familiar with sales and running a business.

“I just wanted to do something fun,” Mary said. “And we do plan to get involved within the community.”

Mayor Sylvia Campbell told the Millers that Elizabethtown is “thrilled” that The People’s Emporium is open, and she pledged any help the town can give the Millers along the way. Chamber Director Terri Dennison said the same about the Chamber staff.

The People’s Emporium is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday. The business can be reached at 910-874-7570.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.