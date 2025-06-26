BLADENBORO — Hezekiah Adams was named Male Athlete of the Year and Holland Davis was named Female Athlete of the Year during the West Bladen High School sports awards banquet held in late May.

Adams also was awarded the Sayaun Dent Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honors the memory of Dent, a former West Bladen basketball player, who died in a traffic accident on April 8, 2023.

Davis was chosen Most Valulable Player for the girls’ basketball team, made All-Southeastern Conference in softball and won the Knight Award for softball.

Adams was the conference special teams player of the year in football, made the all-conference team and was selected the Knights’ Most Valuable Player. He also was all-conference in basketball.

Here is a list of awards presented during the West Bladen athletic banquet:

Volleyball

All-Conference – Greer Pope and Emogen Byrant

Leadership Award – Marlene Crabtree

Coach’s Award – Alina Chavez

Knight Award – Marlie Walters

Football

All-Conference – Hezekiah Blanks-Adams, Hunter Hester, Malachi Townsend, Tyleak Ballard

SAC-6 Special Teams Player of the Year – Hezekiah Blanks-Adams

Defensive Player of the Year Award – Wendell Way

Trenches Award – Malachi Townsend

Knight Award – Justin Spaulding

Most Valuable Player – Hezekiah Blanks-Adams

Boys’ Soccer

All-Conference – Jonah Bryan, Christopher Ramirez Labra, Alejandro Lopez Sandoval

Knight Award – Aiden Russ

Most Valuable Player – Christopher Ramirez Labra

Coach’s Award – Alejandro Lopez Sandoval

Girls’ Tennis

All-Conference – Yuri Santana, Lauren Douglas

Most Improved – Lileigh Anderson

Most Valuable Player – Yuri Santana

Coach’s Award – Faith Wren

Girls’ Cross Country

Most Improved – Abigail Dicicco

Runner of the Year – Jailyn Russ

Boys’ Cross Country

All-Conference – Damontre’ Love

SAC-6 Runner of the Year – Damontre’ Love

Most Improved – Raul Morales

Runner of the Year – Demontre’ Love

Bowling

Girls

All-Conference – Kallie Bass

Most Valuable Player – Kallie Bass

Boys

All-Conference – Brody Rhodes, Caison Brixey

All-State – Brody Rhodes

Most Valuable Player – Brody Rhodes

Girls’ Basketball

All-Conference – Alina Chavez, Kali Allen

Most Improved – Addison Wilcox

Coach’s Award – Jahyrah Priest

Most Valuable Player – Holland Davis

Boys’ Basketball

District 2 NCBCA District 2 Player of the Year – Chase Williams

District 2 NCBCA District 2 1st Team All-District – Jackson Pait

All-Conference – Tylik McCall, Hezekiah Adams, Jackson Pait

Conference Player of the Year – Chase Williams

Leadership Award – Chase Williams

Great Teammate Award – Conner Monroe

Toughness Award – Ty’Leak Ballard

Cheerleading

All-Conference – Kayla Perry, TaMya Elliott, Natalie Holland, Kylie Long

Most Improved – Sherrell McKoy

Knight Award – Jade Black

Best All Around – Jaiden Ward

Boys’ Tennis

All-Conference – Luke Beck

Most Improved – Mason Atkinson

Most Valuable Player – Luke Beck

Coach’s Award – Colin Elkins

Boys’ Golf

All-Conference – Seth Faircloth

Most Improved – Gavin Brisson

Low Scorer – Seth Faircloth

Girls’ Soccer

All-Conference – Makenna Thurman, Faith Wren, Jazmy Funez Aranda

Coach’s Award – Melissa Sandoval Garcia

Offensive MVP Award – Jazmy Funez Aranda

Most Valuable Player – Makenna Thurman

Boys’ Track

All-Conference – Damontre Love, Calvin Sinclair, Raul Morales, Jennsen Martinez, Michael Maldonado, Dylan Taylor

Most Valuable Player – Damontre Love

Coaches Award – Calvin Sinclair

Coaches Award – Raul Morales

Girls’ Track

All-Conference – Janavia Adams, Tahlela Bethea, JaNya McKeithan, Honesti Sinclair, Alajeh McMillan, Jrya Best

Most Valuable Player – Janavia Adams

Coaches Award – Alajeh McMillan

Coaches Award – Alina Chavez

Softball

All-Conference – Kali Allen, Addison Wilcox, Marlene Crabtree, Brenna Hester, Holland Davis

Defensive Award – Marlene Crabtree

Offensive Award – Kali Allen

Knight Award – Holland Davis

Baseball

All-Conference – Garrett Dunham, Cade Allen, Brady Durden, Hunter Hester, JT Hepler, Ashton Davis

Most Valuable Hitter – Cade Allen

Most Valuable Pitcher – Brady Durden

Most Outstanding Progress – Tyler Lewis