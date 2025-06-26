BLADENBORO — Hezekiah Adams was named Male Athlete of the Year and Holland Davis was named Female Athlete of the Year during the West Bladen High School sports awards banquet held in late May.
Adams also was awarded the Sayaun Dent Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honors the memory of Dent, a former West Bladen basketball player, who died in a traffic accident on April 8, 2023.
Davis was chosen Most Valulable Player for the girls’ basketball team, made All-Southeastern Conference in softball and won the Knight Award for softball.
Adams was the conference special teams player of the year in football, made the all-conference team and was selected the Knights’ Most Valuable Player. He also was all-conference in basketball.
Here is a list of awards presented during the West Bladen athletic banquet:
Volleyball
All-Conference – Greer Pope and Emogen Byrant
Leadership Award – Marlene Crabtree
Coach’s Award – Alina Chavez
Knight Award – Marlie Walters
Football
All-Conference – Hezekiah Blanks-Adams, Hunter Hester, Malachi Townsend, Tyleak Ballard
SAC-6 Special Teams Player of the Year – Hezekiah Blanks-Adams
Defensive Player of the Year Award – Wendell Way
Trenches Award – Malachi Townsend
Knight Award – Justin Spaulding
Most Valuable Player – Hezekiah Blanks-Adams
Boys’ Soccer
All-Conference – Jonah Bryan, Christopher Ramirez Labra, Alejandro Lopez Sandoval
Knight Award – Aiden Russ
Most Valuable Player – Christopher Ramirez Labra
Coach’s Award – Alejandro Lopez Sandoval
Girls’ Tennis
All-Conference – Yuri Santana, Lauren Douglas
Most Improved – Lileigh Anderson
Most Valuable Player – Yuri Santana
Coach’s Award – Faith Wren
Girls’ Cross Country
Most Improved – Abigail Dicicco
Runner of the Year – Jailyn Russ
Boys’ Cross Country
All-Conference – Damontre’ Love
SAC-6 Runner of the Year – Damontre’ Love
Most Improved – Raul Morales
Runner of the Year – Demontre’ Love
Bowling
Girls
All-Conference – Kallie Bass
Most Valuable Player – Kallie Bass
Boys
All-Conference – Brody Rhodes, Caison Brixey
All-State – Brody Rhodes
Most Valuable Player – Brody Rhodes
Girls’ Basketball
All-Conference – Alina Chavez, Kali Allen
Most Improved – Addison Wilcox
Coach’s Award – Jahyrah Priest
Most Valuable Player – Holland Davis
Boys’ Basketball
District 2 NCBCA District 2 Player of the Year – Chase Williams
District 2 NCBCA District 2 1st Team All-District – Jackson Pait
All-Conference – Tylik McCall, Hezekiah Adams, Jackson Pait
Conference Player of the Year – Chase Williams
Leadership Award – Chase Williams
Great Teammate Award – Conner Monroe
Toughness Award – Ty’Leak Ballard
Cheerleading
All-Conference – Kayla Perry, TaMya Elliott, Natalie Holland, Kylie Long
Most Improved – Sherrell McKoy
Knight Award – Jade Black
Best All Around – Jaiden Ward
Boys’ Tennis
All-Conference – Luke Beck
Most Improved – Mason Atkinson
Most Valuable Player – Luke Beck
Coach’s Award – Colin Elkins
Boys’ Golf
All-Conference – Seth Faircloth
Most Improved – Gavin Brisson
Low Scorer – Seth Faircloth
Girls’ Soccer
All-Conference – Makenna Thurman, Faith Wren, Jazmy Funez Aranda
Coach’s Award – Melissa Sandoval Garcia
Offensive MVP Award – Jazmy Funez Aranda
Most Valuable Player – Makenna Thurman
Boys’ Track
All-Conference – Damontre Love, Calvin Sinclair, Raul Morales, Jennsen Martinez, Michael Maldonado, Dylan Taylor
Most Valuable Player – Damontre Love
Coaches Award – Calvin Sinclair
Coaches Award – Raul Morales
Girls’ Track
All-Conference – Janavia Adams, Tahlela Bethea, JaNya McKeithan, Honesti Sinclair, Alajeh McMillan, Jrya Best
Most Valuable Player – Janavia Adams
Coaches Award – Alajeh McMillan
Coaches Award – Alina Chavez
Softball
All-Conference – Kali Allen, Addison Wilcox, Marlene Crabtree, Brenna Hester, Holland Davis
Defensive Award – Marlene Crabtree
Offensive Award – Kali Allen
Knight Award – Holland Davis
Baseball
All-Conference – Garrett Dunham, Cade Allen, Brady Durden, Hunter Hester, JT Hepler, Ashton Davis
Most Valuable Hitter – Cade Allen
Most Valuable Pitcher – Brady Durden
Most Outstanding Progress – Tyler Lewis