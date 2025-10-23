LAKE WACCAMAW – Landyn Scott and Jayce Hatcher each scored twice in the second half Wednesday as East Bladen defeated East Columbus 4-1 in a Carolina Conference boys’ soccer match.

Ishaq Algozy, who scored a school-tying record six goals Monday in a 7-0 win against Lakewood, assisted on all the goals for the Eagles (10-5-4, 7-2-2 Carolina) in Wednesday’s victory.

Master sports schedule | Standings

East Columbus (5-9-2, 3-7-2 Carolina) scored late in the match to avoid the shutout.

East Bladen moved into second place in the conference standings and can claim second with a win Thursday against West Columbus (0-12-0, 0-11-0 Carolina) in the regular season finale. Hobbton (10-8-1, 9-2-1 Carolina) clinched first place and a first round bye in the upcoming conference tournament with a 7-0 win against Union (12-7-2 7-3-2 Carolina).

The conference tournament is scheduled to start Monday.

The Eagles will recognize seniors Easton Bostic, Colton Daly and Davion Lewis prior to Thursday’s game against West Columbus.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen 4, East Columbus 1

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

JV Football

Union at East Bladen, 6:30 p.m.

West Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

Bladen County Jamboree at Clarkton

West Bladen vs. East Bladen, 5 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Tarheels vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.

Tigers vs. Gators, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Wolfpack vs. Hurricanes, 6 p.m.

Crimson Tide vs. Volunteers, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

South Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Union, 7 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Patriots vs. Panthers, 6 p.m.

7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Commanders vs. Falcons, 7 p.m.

9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Dolphins vs. Steelers, 6 p.m.

Colts vs. Dolphins, 8 p.m.