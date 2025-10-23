LAKE WACCAMAW – Landyn Scott and Jayce Hatcher each scored twice in the second half Wednesday as East Bladen defeated East Columbus 4-1 in a Carolina Conference boys’ soccer match.
Ishaq Algozy, who scored a school-tying record six goals Monday in a 7-0 win against Lakewood, assisted on all the goals for the Eagles (10-5-4, 7-2-2 Carolina) in Wednesday’s victory.
East Columbus (5-9-2, 3-7-2 Carolina) scored late in the match to avoid the shutout.
East Bladen moved into second place in the conference standings and can claim second with a win Thursday against West Columbus (0-12-0, 0-11-0 Carolina) in the regular season finale. Hobbton (10-8-1, 9-2-1 Carolina) clinched first place and a first round bye in the upcoming conference tournament with a 7-0 win against Union (12-7-2 7-3-2 Carolina).
The conference tournament is scheduled to start Monday.
The Eagles will recognize seniors Easton Bostic, Colton Daly and Davion Lewis prior to Thursday’s game against West Columbus.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
East Bladen 4, East Columbus 1
THURSDAY, OCT. 23
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
West Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
JV Football
Union at East Bladen, 6:30 p.m.
West Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
Bladen County Jamboree at Clarkton
West Bladen vs. East Bladen, 5 p.m.
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Tarheels vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.
Tigers vs. Gators, 7 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Wolfpack vs. Hurricanes, 6 p.m.
Crimson Tide vs. Volunteers, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 24
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
South Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at Union, 7 p.m.
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Patriots vs. Panthers, 6 p.m.
7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Commanders vs. Falcons, 7 p.m.
9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Dolphins vs. Steelers, 6 p.m.
Colts vs. Dolphins, 8 p.m.