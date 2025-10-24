The East Bladen junior varsity football team defeated Union 35-0 on Thursday to close their season with a 6-3 record.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Seniors Easton Bostic scored a goal, Davion Lewis had a pair of assists and keeper Colton Daly posted a clean sheet Thursday as the East Bladen boys’ soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 9-0 shutout of West Columbus in a Carolina Conference match.

The trio were playing their final regular season home match and were recognized prior to the match.

Landyn Scott and Jayce Hatcher each scored twice for East Bladen. Ishaq Algozy had a goal and four assists. Greigh Butler, Salvador Estrada and Daly also each had a goal.

The Eagles (11-5-4, 8-2-2 Carolina) placed second in the standings, ½ game behind Hobbton (10-8-1, 9-2-1).

East Bladen’s scheduled first-round conference tournament game against West Columbus (0-13-0, 0-12-0 Carolina) has been declared a forfeit by the Vikings. The Eagles will play the winner between Union (12-7-2, 7-3-2 Carolina) and North Duplin (3-8-2, 3-7-2 Carolina) in the semifinals Tuesday at Lakewood High School. The championship is scheduled Wednesday at Lakewood.

The Eagles are 6-0-1 in their last seven matches.

JV football: East Bladen 35, Union 0

In Elizabethtown, Prince McKoy scored twice and Lakota Schmale returned an interception 75 yards for a score in the Eagles’ victory against Union. Schmale’s interception was his ninth of the season.

McKoy opened the scoring with a 45 yard run and closed it with a 5 yard run for East Bladen (6-3) in its final game. Zee Pone and Cayden Morton each scored on 10 yard runs. Mason Durden ran a 2-point conversion, Ryne Priest passes to Prince Powell for another 2-point conversion and Kenley Parks kicked an extra point.

JV football: South Columbus 44, West Bladen 22

In Tabor City, South Columbus doubled the score against the Knights. Isaiah Lloyd scored two touchdowns and Malcolm Melvin had a TD for West Bladen (2-5).

Middle school football

In Clarkton, the East Bladen and West Bladen middle school teams held a scrimmage at Harold Ingram Field in preparation for their season openers.

East Bladen, which includes players from Clarkton School of Discovery and Elizabethtown Middle, is scheduled to host East Columbus on Oct. 30. West Bladen, which includes players from Bladenboro Middle and Tar Heel School, is set to play at West Columbus on Oct. 30.

Recreation football

The Tarheels and Gators won in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 5-6-year-old flag football league at County Park. The Hurricanes and Volunteers won in 7-9-year-old flag football games.

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen 9, West Columbus 0

JV Football

Union at East Bladen

South Columbus 44, West Bladen 22

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

Bladen County Jamboree at Clarkton

West Bladen vs. East Bladen (scrimmage)

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Tarheels 19, Bulldogs 13

Gators 28, Tigers 26

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Hurricanes 18, Wolfpack 13

Volunteers 30, Crimson Tide 8

FRIDAY, OCT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

South Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Union, 7 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Patriots vs. Panthers, 6 p.m.

7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Commanders vs. Falcons, 7 p.m.

9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Dolphins vs. Steelers, 6 p.m.

Colts vs. Dolphins, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

East Bladen, West Bladen in NCHSAA regionals

Golf

Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament, 10 a.m.