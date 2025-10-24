Last week I picked against East Bladen and proclaimed “I’ve got to pick ‘em as I see ‘em.”

Final score: East Bladen 32, Lakewood 0.

Evidently, I need new glasses.

Last week’s record was 8-4. Season record stands at 95-31 for 75.4%.

As Johnny Nash sang in 1972, let’s see if “I can see clearly now.”

East Bladen 44, Union 12 – It would be easy for the Eagles to overlook this final regular season game, but they need a strong performance since they are expected to have two weeks off before their first playoff game.

South Columbus 35, West Bladen 14 – The Knights likely are in for another long night on the gridiron.

Whiteville 31, Red Springs 18 – The Wolfpack had to rally to beat one-win Fairmont last week. It should get another win tonight, but it will be interesting to see how close the game will be.

South Brunswick 28, Fairmont 14 – The Golden Tornadoes have played well the past two weeks in beating West Bladen to snap a 17-game losing streak and hanging with Whiteville. South Brunswick should prevail when all is said and done.

Hobbton 28, Lakewood 22 – Can Lakewood bounce back after its shutout loss at East Bladen last week? Can Hobbton remain unbeaten in the Carolina Conference and set up a contest against North Duplin?

North Duplin 35, East Columbus 6 – The Rebels notch another win in advance of their showdown against Hobbton.

West Columbus 32, Green Sea Floyds 12 – North Carolina beats South Carolina in this non-conference match.

Virginia 29, North Carolina 14 – Kudos to the Tar Heels for having a chance to win last week at California. They’ll have to eliminate more than turnovers against the nationally ranked Cavaliers.

Pittsburgh 33, N.C. State 22 – Another tough road game for the Pack against a Pitt team that has done better than expected.

SMU 31, Wake Forest 24 – The Deacons may keep it close at home, but SMU has its sights set on an ACC title.

UNC Pembroke 35, Chowan 20 – The Braves had their six-game winning streak snapped last week. Time to get back on track.

Fayetteville State 28, Shaw 13 – The Broncos, coming off their bye week, continue their march to a berth in the CIAA championship game.

Belhaven 41, Methodist 28 – The Monarchs will still be in search of their second win after this game.

N.C. A&T 30, Campbell 28 – A tough call, so it’s go with the home squad.

Buffalo 24, Carolina 10 – It’s refreshing that the Panthers are at least competitive this season, but the Bills should be raring to go after two straight losses prior to their bye week.

