East Bladen girls’ soccer knocks off North Duplin

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gabby Rebollar scored twice and had an assist Thursday night as East Bladen shut out North Duplin 3-0 in a Carolina Conference match.

“The effort of every single one of these girls should be praised,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Great team effort and win.”

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North Duplin (9-2-0, 7-2-0 Carolina) had defeated the Eagles 2-1 in overtime earlier in the season and entered Thursday’s contest tied for first with Hobbton (9-4-0, 7-1-0 Carolina) in the conference standings.

After a scoreless draw in the first half, East Bladen (8-5-1, 4-3-0 Carolina) got on the board five minutes into the second half on a goal by Maylin McMichael. Rebollar was fouled in the box and scored on her penalty kick halfway through the second half, then sealed the win with a goal on a free kick from 20 yards out with only seconds remaining.

Aubrie Nxon made several saves in goal in notching the clean sheet.

“Aubrie was phenomenal,” Raynor said. “Our backs played well. Great shutout for this group. They played with a purpose and with passion.”

East Bladen was coming off a 4-1 loss at conference-leading Hobbton on Tuesday in a match that saw the Eagles missing several starters due to illness. Raynor said those nine players were able to play Thursday, although some were used in limited roles.

East Bladen is scheduled to play at Lakewood on Monday, April 20 and host winless West Columbus on Tuesday, April 21.