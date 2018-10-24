Soccer: West Bladen clips Whiteville in shootout

DUBLIN — West Bladen put three penalty kicks into the net to capture a Three Rivers Conference soccer victory over visiting Whiteville on Monday night.

The Knights and Wolfpack deadlocked 1-1 after regulation play. In the shootout, Whiteville managed just one goal against junior keeper Angel Martinez.

Sophomore Keni Verdugo Gomez, with an assist from senior Pablo Ortega, had the score for the Knights in the first half. Whiteville’s Jake Inman got the second-half equalizer assisted by Jamie Misnue.

Whiteville had prevailed 4-0 just four nights earlier.

West Bladen has won five of seven to climb to 6-5 in the Three Rivers and 6-9-2 overall. Whiteville fell to 7-4 in the league and 8-9-1 overall.