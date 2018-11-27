WHITEVILLE — Six players from East Bladen and two from West Bladen are on the Three Rivers Conference football team, announced by the league president Wednesday morning.

The Eagles finished 9-3 this season, including 8-1 as league runner-up to South Columbus. Seniors Eric Chancy, Shy Pone, Tyvon Townsend, Dayveon Washington, Jordan Payton and junior Jordan Stanley were each included on the all-conference team.

The Knights were 1-10, finishing in a three-way tie for eighth in the 10-team league. Junior Tyre Boykin and sophomore Shy’ron Adams were named all-conference.

The honorable mention selections included, from the Eagles, seniors Josh McKoy and Kasey Price, junior twins Lawson Hester and Zac Hester, junior Xavier McKoy and sophomores RaSean McKoy and Zach Meares; and from the Knights, senior Kerron Washington, junior Tra’shawn Ballard and sophomore Xzavion Morrison.

South Columbus led the top awards, with Trequan Bellamy named Player of the Year for offense, Adolpho Cardenas named Player of the Year for special teams, and Russell Dove named Coach of the Year. Whiteville’s Jordan Faulk was named Player of the Year for defense.

South Columbus’ all-conference selections included Bellamy, but Cardenas was not on the all-conference or honorable mention lists. Other Stallions named all-conference were Tate Lee, Caleb Fonvielle, Rajon Graham, Gunnar McPhearson, Tanner Barnhill and Josiah Small. The team’s honorable mentions were Dalton Worley, Brady Ivey, Koven Ward, Ty Worley, Aveon Bellamy, Manarios Brunson, Blake Stanley and Brady Sumner.

Whiteville’s all-league picks were Faulk, Donnell Wilson, Ty Moss, Lincoln Ransom and Javonte Davis. Honorable mention for the Wolfpack were Eli Wilson, Chase Dyson, Joziah Bell, Ervin Morre, Elijah Currie and Dawson Butler.

St. Pauls placed Marqueise Coleman, Keraun McCormick, Darone Rozier, Quamadre Cannady and Kalvin Carpenter on the all-conference team. Honorable mentions were Kevin McMillan, Christopher Canuto, Erick Washington III, Anthony Campbell, Qamaree Smith and Jayden Suggs.

Fairmont’s all-league picks were Xavier Covington, Jordan Waters, Quamek Townsend and Cameron Harrington. Named honorable mention for the Tornadoes were Ben Morgan, Jawon Scott, Jahkeem Moore, Kadeem Leonard and Dazon Ellerby.

Red Springs landed Erney Revels Jr., Aaron Hunt, William S. Chavis and William D. Chavis on the all-conference team. Its honorable mentions were Jayshawn Carthen, Alex Cooper, Mickey Bell, Jhalil Brunson and Daylan Hall.

East Columbus all-conference choices were Monzelle Campbell, Fisher Reaves and Tanigell Montgomery. The honorable mention choices were Ryan Bracey, Curtis Watson, Seth Farmer and Jamar Williams.

West Columbus placed Shawn Tyson, Nigel Ceesay and Timothy Stroud on all-conference, with Daquan Hardie, Brandis Kelly, Keonta McKinney and Keywone Sumpter honorable mention.

South Robeson all-conference picks were Patrick Christian and Marquise Murphy; its honorable mentions were Tyler Locklear, Eric Lewis and Emilio Leach.

Eric Chancy Shy Pone Tyvon Townsend Dayveon Washington Jordan Payton Jordan Stanley Tyre Boykin Shy'ron Adams

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal