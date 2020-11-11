NCHSAA gets clarification, OK for capacity limits; games begin next week

CHAPEL HILL — The message from Raleigh seemed to threaten high school sports, in particular next week’s season-openers for volleyball.

The message from Chapel Hill today confirmed it did not.

Que Tucker, commissioner of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, emailed member schools today and said Gov. Roy Cooper’s reduction from 25 to 10 for indoor gatherings does not apply to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s contests.

The email reads in part, “Spectator allowances for volleyball remain at 25; no change in numbers for athletes, coaches, workers, etc. Spectator allowances for outdoor venues remain at 100; no change in numbers for athletes, coaches, workers, etc. Out of season numbers remain as previously indicated: 25 indoors and 100 outdoors, inclusive of staff.”

The memo also instructs 6 feet distancing and the wearing of masks as currently outlined.

Tucker also updated the schools on reports of teams being in quarantine. She wrote that a mask requirement in volleyball may be forthcoming. If local districts require their teams to wear a mask, their opponents will be also when visiting.

The seasons for cross country and volleyball open next week.

On Monday, cross country teams from East Bladen and West Bladen will run in a multi-team event at Red Springs. On Friday, they’re all at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton in a meet hosted by Fairmont.

On Tuesday in volleyball, East Bladen hosts South Columbus and West Bladen hosts West Columbus. Junior varsity matches at both sites start at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.