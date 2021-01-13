East Bladen routs Stallions, pushes to 3-0 for first time since 2011-12

SOUTH COLUMBUS (15) — Kevin Dewitt 4, Carter Lee 4, Riley Gore 3, Jamal Brown 2, Tre Grate 2, E.J. Tisdale, Ellis Riggins, Clewis, Rashad Dewitt, Isaac Ward, Random Lee. EAST BLADEN (65) — Malcolm Bolden 20, Javant McDowell 14, RaSean McKoy 11, Lefrederick Wooten 8, Charles Brown 6, Nazire Smith 4, Zamar Lewis 2. South Columbus 2 1 8 4 — 15 East Bladen 18 19 15 13 — 65

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s boys basketball team is 3-0 for the first time since December 2011.

The Eagles easily handled visiting South Columbus 65-15 on Tuesday night in a nonconference game between Three Rivers Conference members. The hosts had just seven players, which was more field goals than the Stallions could muster.

The last time the Eagles began the season undefeated through three games, they won their first nine on the way to a 19-7 ledger.

East Bladen led 37-3 at intermission and the mercy rule started during the third quarter because of a 40-point lead.

Sophomore Malcolm Bolden scored 20 points, and senior Javant McDowell added 14.

The Eagles did not have senior Jacob Priest, who played in the first two games, but did have senior RaSean McKoy, who was not with the team in the first two games. McKoy scored 11 in his season debut.

Kevin Dewitt and Carter Lee led South Columbus (0-2) with four points each.

East Bladen’s games with East Columbus on Friday and West Bladen next Tuesday have been postponed; each opponent has COVID-19 protocols ongoing. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Whiteville on Jan. 23 to open league play.