Eagles prevail 8-0 over West Columbus

ELIZABETHTOWN — Garrett Melvin scored four goals and assisted two others in East Bladen’s 8-0 win over visiting West Columbus on Thursday night.

The Three Rivers Conference members met in a nonconference matchup.

Melvin’s goals were in the third, 29th, 36th and 42nd minutes of play. The Eagles (2-0), defending Three Rivers champions, led 5-0 at halftime.

Other Eagles’ goals came from Sal Algozy in the eighth minute, Ishmael Arteaga in the 21st, Joel Johnson in the 50th and Jackson Bostic in the 73rd. Assists were by Will Hester twice, Johnson twice, Drew Sholar and Arteaga.

East Bladen held a 32-1 edge in shots. Senior Jacob Priest, in goal, notched his second shutout in four days sandwiching a pair of basketball games. Tenth-year head coach Jay Raynor also praised the work of defenders Jay McKoy and Chase Starkloff, and the “box to box” effort of Sholar.