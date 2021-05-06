West Bladen runs into trouble late, falls at Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — West Bladen ran into trouble late and dropped a 13-5 decision to host Red Springs on Wednesday night in high school baseball.

The Knights led 5-4 after plating a run in the top of the fifth inning. The Red Devils responded with six runs in their at-bat, then added three in the sixth inning.

The Three Rivers Conference members played this as a nonconference game. They meet for a league tussle on May 18 in Bladenboro.

• Knights: Sophomore Michael Young, 2-for-3, RBI, double; junior Devon Strange, 2-for-4, double; sophomore Bryce Fuller, 1-for-3, RBI, double; junior Bryley Williams, 1-for-4, RBI.

• Go-ahead run: Young’s double in the top of the fifth plated Strange, who had reached base on a two-out dropped third strike.

• Red Devils: Terrance Barefield, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Jacob Locklear, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Skyler Locklear, 2-for-3; Dorian Bryant, 1-for-4, double.

• Fifth inning: Tied 5-5, Red Springs had consecutive singles by Matthew Locklear, Barefield and Aaron Goins to take a 7-5 lead. An error and balk plated two more.

• Pitching: Williams (0-1), in relief, took the loss on the mound; he notched three strikeouts around three walks and four hits. Sophomore Hunter Smith started for West Bladen and went one out into the third inning, allowing only two earned runs and striking out four. Red Devils reliever Lenny Berrios notched the win.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-3, at East Bladen on Tuesday; Red Springs, 1-1, hosts St. Pauls on Tuesday.