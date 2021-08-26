BLADENBORO — Taking two of three doubles matches, West Bladen clipped visiting West Columbus 5-4 on Wednesday in nonconference high school girls tennis.

The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant just missed clinching the match in singles, dropping two matches that went to 10-point tie-breakers following a split of the first two sets.

• Doubles: Juniors Kaden Thurman-Lainey Autry prevailed 8-1 at No. 1, and senior Courtney Hester-sophomore Yari Santana won 8-3 at No. 2.

• Singles: Thurman won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1; Autry won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3; Santana won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.

• Next: West Bladen 1-1, at Clinton today; West Columbus 0-1, hosts Fairmont on Monday.