2-A Playoffs: How the Knights, Eagles and each of their opponents got here

For just the seventh time, both West Bladen and East Bladen are in the state high school football playoffs in the same season.

West Bladen is at East Duplin and East Bladen is at James Kenan on Friday night in the first round of the 2-A bracket. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at each site.

Here’s a look at how the four teams got here:

WEST BLADEN

South Brunswick | L, 55-6

at East Columbus | (OT) W, 26-20

Fairmont* | W, 14-12

at East Bladen* | L, 16-8

St. Pauls* | L, 50-6

at Red Springs* | W, 44-21

at Midway* | L, 49-33

Clinton* | L, 49-16

* – SAC-7

EAST DUPLIN

Dixon | W, 67-6

Princeton | L, 36-30

at Pender | W, 48-44

at Croatan | W, 34-7

at James Kenan* | W, 41-6

Kinston* | W, 31-27

at North Lenoir* | W, 45-0

South Lenoir* | W, 56-0

at Wallace-Rose Hill* | W, 24-21

Southwest Onslow* | W, 31-14

* – East Central Conference

EAST BLADEN

Wallace-Rose Hill | L, 62-16

West Carteret | W, 32-27

at Whiteville | L, 49-14

at Laney | L, 52-18

West Bladen* | W, 16-8

at Fairmont* | L, 20-8

Red Springs*| W, 42-26

at St. Pauls* | L, 46-12

Midway* | W, 49-35

at Clinton* | L, 56-25

* – SAC-7

JAMES KENAN

at Eastern Wayne | L, 40-19

East Duplin* | L, 41-6

South Columbus | W, 40-0

at South Lenoir* | W, 54-26

at Kinston* | (2 OT) W, 48-47

North Lenoir* | W, 42-14

at Southwest Onslow* | W, 28-0

Wallace-Rose Hill* | L, 36-28

* – East Central Conference