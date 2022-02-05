West Bladen ends five-game skid

BLADENBORO — West Bladen downed Midway 62-41 on Friday night in 2-A SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Knights ended a five-game skid, climbing to 2-8 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 9-12 overall. West Bladen is at Clinton on Tuesday and Midway on Wednesday to wrap the regular season.

Leading scorers for the Knights were senior Javonta Matthews and freshman Hezekiah Adams with 14 each, freshman Chase Williams with 13, and sophomore Malachi Allen with 11. For the Raiders, Wyatt Holland scored 10 points.

Midway has lost two in a row, is 1-7 in the conference and 7-11 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.