Lady Eagles’ five-game streak ends

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to St. Pauls 58-41 on Friday night in 2-A SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles’ five-game winning streak was halted. East Bladen is 7-2 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 18-2 overall, and the guest of Midway on Tuesday and Clinton on Wednesday. The home finale is next Friday against Clinton.

Leading scorers for the home team were freshman Laila Smith with 13 and junior AnnaGrey Heustess with nine. Smith led with eight rebounds.

St. Pauls exited 10-0 in the conference, 19-1 overall and winner of 13 straight. The Lady Bulldogs have clinched top seed for the league tournament.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.