FAYETTEVILLE – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its May schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes, and two outdoor cooking classes – one focused on game, the other on fish.

The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

May class schedule …

May 3-5: Basic Rod Building Workshop, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Ages 16 and older.

May 4: Taking Stock of North Carolina’s Trout Fishery (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m.

May 6: Kayak Fishing Classroom (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m.

May 7: Kayak Fishing Outing, Lake Rim, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 7: Game and Outdoor Cooking Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 10: A Bear Goes Fishing Adventure, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cub scouts only.

May 11: Topwater Bass Basics, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

May 11: Basic Fly-Casting Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 13 and older.

May 13: Family Fishing Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

May 17: Family Fishing Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

May 18: Fly-Tying Program (Virtual), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

May 19 – 20: Introductory Fishing for Adults, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 16 and older.

May 21: Fish Preparation & Cooker Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ages 16 and older.

May 24: A Bear Goes Fishing Adventure, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cub scouts only.

May 24 – 25: Boater’s Basic Weather & Forecasting Seminar, 6 to 9 p.m.

May 26 – 27: Bass Eat…Shiners Camp, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 12 to 15.

May 26: Intermediate Fly-tying Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.