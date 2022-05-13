Lady Eagles get home match, Lady Knights on the road

RALEIGH — The SAC-7 had four teams placed into the state’s Class 2A girls soccer playoffs, which was scheduled to open on Monday.

Clinton’s Lady Dark Horses, 20-2, garnered the No. 1 seed in the East Region and were set to open the playoffs by hosting No. 32 seed Northeastern, 8-10-3, out of the Northeastern Coastal Conference.

The Lady Eagles of East Bladen, 12-2, took the No. 12 seed and was scheduled to face No. 21 seed Graham, 7-3, out of the Mid-Carolina Conference at home at 6 p.m.

East Bladen’s lone losses this season came against Clinton in conference play. Otherwise, the Lady Eagles posted eight shutouts along the way, including six in a row, and outscored the opposition by an 84-24 margin.

With a win on Monday, East Bladen would face the winner of No. 5 Roanoke Rapids versus No. 28 Research Triangle on Thursday.

No. 19 seed West Bladen’s Lady Knights, 9-5, are set to open the playoffs on the road against No. 14 seed Franklin Academy in Wake Forest, 10-5-1, out of the Super Six Conference.

With a win on Monday, West Bladen would face the winner of No. 3 Farmville Central vs. No. 30 Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday.

Other conference and area teams to make the playoffs included:

— No. 8 South Columbus, 13-3-1, versus No. 25 Goldsboro, 8-6-1.

— No. 24 Whiteville, 13-3, versus No. 9 East Duplin, 13-8-1.

— No. 26 Midway, 8-8-2, versus No. 7 North Johnston, 14-4.

