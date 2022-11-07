AHOSKIE — The 11th-seeded Hertford County Bears defeat the 22nd-seeded East Bladen Eagles 40-8 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. The Bears were first on the board with a touchdown and after the 2-point attempt went up 8-0 in the first quarter. The Eagles responded with a score of their own when Masion Brooks rushed the ball in from 8 yds out. Hertford County’s offense kept the momentum firmly in their grasp in the second quarter and the score leaned into their favor going into the half at 24-8.

The Bears’ junior quarterback Keveon Rodgers led the way with his arm and legs to help his team cruise past the Eagles in the second half. East Bladen was able to force turnovers on the defensive end but their opponents didn’t give an inch on the other side of the ball. Rogers connected with his wideout Colin Brock to put the game to bed at 40-8 with 10 minutes left in the fourth.

The Eagles showed improvements this year and finished their 2022 season at 5-6 with the help of their starman Brooks. Hertford County will meet the 6th-seeded West Craven in the next round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Beaufort

The 9th-seeded East Carteret Mariners hosted the 24th-seeded Midway Raiders in a 45-36 defeat. The Raiders went into the game as underdogs but came out on top after a back-and-forth contest. Midway will travel to the 8th-seeded Cummings Cavaliers in the next round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Clinton

The 7th-seeded Clinton Darkhorses hosted the 26th-seeded Beddingfield Bruins in a 39-18 victory. Both teams traded scores in the first half and the Darkhorses went into the locker room with the edge at 19-18. The Darkhorses’ junior wingback Josiah McLaurin scored the lone touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Beddingfield never found a response in the fourth quarter and their opponents took control of the game halfway through.

McLaurin helped the home team double their lead before time expired to end the game at 39-18. Clinton will play the 10th-seeded South Granville Vikings in the next round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Snow Hill

The 13th-seeded Greene Central Rams hosted the 20th-seeded St. Pauls Bulldogs in a 40-8 victory. The Rams took the lead early and kept their foot on the gas to end the half at 20-0. St. Pauls was able to get on the board in the 3rd quarter but couldn’t keep the Rams out of their endzone. Greene Central got back out in front and stayed there for the remainder of the game for a 40-8 conclusion.

St. Pauls ended their season at 6-4 and were led by their senior running back KeMarion Baldwin with his production on the ground. Greene Central will play the 4th-seeded Nash Central in the next round of the 2A State Playoffs.