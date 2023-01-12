ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeat the Heide Trask Titans for a 58-10 victory. The Lady Eagles had their opponents out-matched in the first half and created a 40-point separation before going into the locker room. Heide Trask didn’t quite measure up to their opponent’s talent level but they fought until the last minute.

East Bladen had two players in double-digit scoring by the end of the first half and their starters sat out the second half as the Lady Eagles’ second unit finished the job. Freshman guard Ariel Cromartie’s 10 points led the way for the Lady Eagles’ second unit as they cruised across the finish line. Senior guard Brianna Phillips also got in on the second-half action with a nifty finish at the rim and a 3-point dagger.

The Lady Eagles have swept the home-and-away series between them and the Titans. Laila Smith led the game in points with 19 and she didn’t play a minute of the second half. East Bladen will look to continue winning as they host a talented Fairmont team on Friday night. These two squads are amongst the best in the SAC 7 but both differ in their approaches to attacking the game.

Fairmont’s advantage will be their size inside and guards that are capable of putting the ball on the floor to attack at the rim. East Bladen’s edge will be their tenacity on the defensive end and turning on the jets in the transition for easy finishes. Laila Smith is always a factor on the offensive end for the Eagles and she’s surrounded by excellent skill players who are able to spread the floor.