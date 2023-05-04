Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles defeated the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs for a 2-0 victory in a SAC 7 match-up on Tuesday. Senior right-hander Even Pait took to the mound for the Eagles and had a lights-out performance to secure the win. He threw 15 strikes and allowed two hits over seven innings of work to shut out the Bulldogs’ line-up. Junior Jake Futrell went 2-for-3 at the plate and had an RBI to lead the Eagles in slugging.

Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Red Springs Red Devils for an 8-5 victory on Wednesday in a SAC 7 match-up. The Eagles split pitching duties between junior Jake Futrell, junior Lee Barnes, and senior Coleman Tatum. All three combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed eight hits the entire game. Senior Marlen Davis went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs for an impressive day’s work. Futrell also went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Eagles in slugging.

East Bladen honored seven seniors for their final home game of the season; the following seniors were honored:

Even Pait

Marlen Davis

Zamar Lewis

Weston Hatcher

Ty Mathis

Coleman Tatum

Garrison Tatum

East Bladen has now leapfrogged their county rivals West Bladen in the SAC 7 standings for the fourth-place spot after the Knights’ loss to Midway on Tuesday.

The Eagles will take on St. Pauls away from home in their final game of the regular season.