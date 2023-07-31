ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen Recreation’s Youth Soccer registration is now open until Aug. 11. Sign-up includes age groups for ages 3-4 (co-ed), 5-7 (co-ed), 8-10 (boys/girls), and 11-14 (boys/girls). The registration fee will be $30 dollars for ages 3-4 and the registration fee will be $35 for ages 5-14. Registration can be done in person at 803 W King St in Elizabethtown or you can register online at bladeninfo.org.

Your child must turn 3 on or before Aug. 1 of this year and cannot turn 5 on or before Aug. 1 in order to meet the cutoff for the 3-4 age group. Your child must turn 5 on or before Aug. 21 and cannot turn 8 on or before Dec. 21, 2023 to meet the cutoff for the 5-7 age group. Your child must turn 8 on or before Aug. 21 and cannot turn 11 on or before Dec. 21 to meet the cutoff for the 8-10 age group. Your child must turn 11 on or before Aug. 21 and cannot turn 15 on or before Dec. 21, 2023 to meet the cutoff for the 11-14 age group.

Call 910-862-6770 for any additional information.