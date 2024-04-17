WEST BLADEN

WHITEVILLE-The West Bladen Knights claim first place in their SAC 6 Conference match on Tuesday afternoon and this victory marks the Knights first time since joining the SAC 6 Conference that they’ve achieved a first place finish in a regular season conference match. West Bladen defeated golfing powerhouse Midway by three strokes with a score of 324.

Werst Bladen’s Daniel Gustafson and Ben Davis scored 80’s for a three-way tie for fourth place in the individual standings. Midway took second place in the team competition with a score of 327, Clinton finished in third place with a score of 338, and Fairmont claimed fourth place with a score of 401.

Midway’s Kaison Marley claimed first in the individual standing with a score of 73, Clinton’s Finn Howard claimed second with a score of 78 and Midway’s Dakota Bedard took third place with a score of 79. West Bladen’s Noah Sessoms scored an 81 to take 7th and his teammate Seth Faircloth finished behind him in eighth with a score of 83.

West Bladen will play their next conference match on Monday at Fairmont Golf Club in Robeson County.

EAST BLADEN

RIEGELWOOD-The Whiteville Wolfpack continued their dominance on the golf course with their 6th straight conference victory last Tuesday in the team competition. Whiteville posted a score of 346 to take first place, South Columbus posted a score of 380 for a second place finish, and East Bladen took third place with a score of 403.

Whiteville’s Cody Hooks took first place in the individual competition with a score of 84, his teammate Gavin Creech and East Columbus’ Caden Carroll scored 86 to tie for second place, and South Columbus Ayden Peck took third place with a score of 87. East Bladen’s Conor Smith was the highest finisher for the Eagles with a score of 98 for a 10th place finish.

East Bladen will play their next conference match on Tuesday at Vineyard Golf Course in White Lake.