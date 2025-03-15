WINSTON-SALEM- The West Bladen Knights stellar season ends in the 2A Eastern Regional Final to the Northwood Chargers in a 57-38 defeat last Thursday evening. Northwood guard Cam Fowler led the Chargers past the Knights with a 19-point outing as they became the newly crowned 2A East Regional champs. West Bladen senior center Chase Williams led the Knights in scoring with 16 points and senior guard Hezekiah Adams added another 10 points in the loss. The Knights finished their season with an overall record of 27-2 and they claimed the SAC 6 Conference Regular-Season title.

West Bladen head coach Travis Pait has led this group through two straight seasons with 20 plus wins and they nearly went the distance with their deepest playoff run since the 2014/15 season which ended in the third round. Williams stood out for the Knights this season with a team-high of 20.8 ppg and he averaged 22.8 ppg during his teams postseason run. The Knights earned the number-four seed in the 2A East Region and they took down the number-one and number-five teams in the bracket enroute to their matchup with Northwood.

West Bladen turned their home floor into a fortress as they went undefeated in 17 home games this season and they went 9-1 on the road. They defeated the number-one seeded Farmville Central Jaguars twice this season and established their dominance throughout the season as one of the top teams in the entire Southeast Region of the State for all classifications.