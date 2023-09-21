RED SPRINGS — The West Bladen cross country team ran in its third SAC 6 Conference meet of the season on Wednesday evening.

Seniors Sarah Dillard and Adairis Jimenez finished around the same time for a neck-and-neck finish. Dillard took 21st place with a time of 34:13.00 and Jimenez took 22nd with a time of 34:13.17 in the girls 5000m.

Midway senior Hailey Happel continues to stand out as the top runner in the conference with her third straight first place finish. She ran a time of 25:07.15 and Clinton sophomore Haley Matthis took second place with a time of 26:56.92. The Knights Demon’tre Love continues to improve his time for the third straight week with a time of 19:12.07 for a second place finish on the boys side.

Sophomore Dylan Taylor also represented the Knights with a 16th place time of 23:48.14 which is also an improvement from last week’s time of 26:24. Freshman Bradley Yandle finished with a 23rd place time of 25:32.18, sophmore Raul Morales finished with a 29th place time of 27:19.19, and junior Antuan Martinez-Sanchez finished with a 34th place time of 28:33.00 to round things off for the Knights.

Clinton senior Christan Ortiz holds onto the top spot on the boys side with another first place finish in conference. He finished with a time of 17:53.21 and improved his time from last weeks 19:01 performance.